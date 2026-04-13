Pope Leo XIV begins Africa tour under fire from Trump

Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Algeria at the start of his first African tour, aiming to promote interfaith dialogue while facing political criticism from the US.

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Pope Leo XIV has begun his first apostolic journey to Africa, arriving in Algeria as his trip is overshadowed by criticism from US President Donald Trump.

The tour, intended to promote peace and interfaith dialogue, is unfolding against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

According to AFP, the pope landed in Algiers on Monday morning for a two-day visit, marking the first stop of an 11-day tour across four African nations.

He is expected to be received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and address political and diplomatic leaders.

A symbolic first stop

Algeria carries deep religious and historical weight.

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It is the birthplace of Saint Augustine, a central figure in Christian thought, and represents a key setting for the pope’s message of dialogue between faiths.

The visit is aimed at strengthening ties between Christian and Muslim communities in a country where Islam is the dominant religion.

Peace message meets criticism

The pope’s call for peace has already drawn a sharp response from Washington.

“I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s very liberal, he’s a man who doesn’t believe in fighting crime,” Trump said, accusing the pontiff of “playing with a country that wants to get a nuclear weapon,” referring to Iran.

Pope Leo XIV refused to escalate the exchange, saying: “I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a polemic with him, the message is always the same: promoting peace.”

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Tour shaped by tensions

The Africa trip comes at a time of heightened global instability, including conflict in the Middle East.

Church officials say the pope aims to “continue building bridges between the Christian and Muslim worlds,” according to AFP.

The Algeria stop will be followed by visits to Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

A defining first journey

During his time in Algiers, the pope is set to visit both the Grand Mosque and the Basilica of Notre-Dame d’Afrique.

The wider tour will cover roughly 18,000 kilometers and includes a packed schedule of diplomatic and religious engagements.

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As his first major international trip, it is likely to shape the direction of his pontificate—now unfolding under both spiritual expectations and political scrutiny.

Sources: AFP