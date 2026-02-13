Ukraine says Russia urgently needs Starlink and may be extorting prisoners to get it

Ukraine says Russia has been cut off from Starlink access and may be extorting prisoners and their families to regain it, highlighting the growing strategic importance of satellite internet in the war.

A dispute over satellite internet has become the latest flashpoint in the war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials now claim Russia is scrambling to secure access to a system it once sought to disrupt.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said it reached an agreement with SpaceX last month to block Russian access to Starlink across Ukrainian territory, after detecting that Russian forces were using the satellite network to guide attack and reconnaissance drones.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s company, provides high-speed, resilient internet by routing signals dynamically between satellites, making it difficult to disable and particularly valuable in combat zones.

Access cut off

Under the agreement, devices operating in Ukraine must be registered on an official whitelist, either online or at municipal centres with identification. The move follows broader restrictions already imposed by SpaceX within Russia.

Kyiv says the restrictions have deprived Russian forces of a key operational advantage.

Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, alleged that Moscow is now attempting to regain access through coercive tactics.

“For the enemy, Starlink is so important that they have deployed an entire network to search for traitors willing to register for Starlink on their own with the Central Administrative Service,” he wrote on Telegram.

Allegations of coercion

According to reporting by Business Insider, Ukrainian officials claim that in some cases Russian troops offered up to $230 to register a single terminal. There were also alleged instances of “threats and demands to officially register Starlink terminals” directed at relatives of prisoners of war.

If substantiated, such measures would suggest an urgent need for stable battlefield connectivity, particularly as drone warfare becomes increasingly central to operations on both sides.

Russia has not publicly confirmed the allegations.

Strategic implications

Starlink’s importance extends beyond Ukraine. China has also viewed the network with suspicion amid tensions over Taiwan, reflecting how satellite connectivity has become a strategic asset in modern warfare.

For Moscow, losing reliable access could complicate coordination and drone deployment at a time when technology plays an outsized role in shaping battlefield outcomes.

Whether the alleged scramble for Starlink reflects temporary disruption or deeper strain within Russia’s war effort remains unclear. But the episode underscores how critical control over digital infrastructure has become — and how far parties may go to secure it.

