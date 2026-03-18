Why experts say you should keep this one gadget in your fridge

Most people assume their refrigerator is doing its job as long as it feels cold. But small temperature changes can go unnoticed and quietly put food safety at risk.

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Most people assume their refrigerator is doing its job as long as it feels cold. But small temperature changes can go unnoticed and quietly put food safety at risk.

A report by BGR highlights why experts recommend adding a simple device to your fridge to avoid costly or even dangerous surprises.

The issue is not obvious at first glance, and by the time it is, it may already be too late.

The hidden problem

Refrigerators can lose efficiency for several reasons, from worn seals to internal faults. The challenge is that these changes are not always easy to detect just by opening the door.

Temperature shifts can happen gradually, meaning food may sit in unsafe conditions without clear warning signs.

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BGR notes that relying on how cold a fridge feels is not a reliable way to judge whether it is operating correctly.

A simple solution

Experts recommend placing a thermometer inside the fridge to provide an accurate reading at any time.

This allows users to quickly check whether the appliance is maintaining a safe temperature, rather than guessing.

The widely accepted guideline is that a fridge should stay at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep food fresh and reduce the risk of bacteria.

Smarter monitoring

While basic thermometers can do the job, newer smart versions offer additional benefits.

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These devices can send alerts directly to your phone if the temperature starts to rise, allowing you to act before food spoils.

According to BGR, this kind of early warning system can help prevent both waste and potential health risks.

Why it matters

Without a way to monitor temperature accurately, problems may only become clear once food has already gone bad.

Adding a thermometer, especially one with alerts, provides a simple layer of protection that can help catch issues early.

It is a small addition, but one that can make a noticeable difference in keeping food safe and avoiding unnecessary loss.

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Sources: BGR