Russia stands up to Trump: Slams plans to “take over Cuba”

Donald Trump’s latest threat toward Cuba comes after a series of aggressive moves that have already reshaped global politics.

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From refusing to rule out using military force to take Greenland, to pushing the idea of turning Canada into the 51st state, and backing the capture of Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro, his actions have gone far beyond rhetoric.

Add to that the ongoing war against Iran alongside Israel, and what once might have sounded like bluster is now being treated as a real and credible threat.

Strong response

Russia has condemned what it described as attempts to interfere in Cuba’s internal affairs following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters cited by Digi24, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over growing tensions but did not mention Trump by name.

“Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the fraternal government and people of Cuba,” the ministry said.

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“We firmly condemn attempts at serious interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures.”

Rising tensions

The reaction comes after Trump said he hoped to have the “honor” of “conquering Cuba” and suggested the United States could take control of the island.

His administration has also increased economic pressure, including measures that have disrupted oil supplies and worsened Cuba’s energy crisis.

Reports from The New York Times indicate that removing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is seen as a key objective in U.S. discussions.

Moscow support

The Kremlin said it remains in contact with Cuban authorities and is prepared to offer assistance.

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Officials in Moscow have pointed to the U.S. embargo as a major factor behind Cuba’s current economic difficulties.

Russia has pledged continued support, including potential financial aid and energy cooperation.

Cuba has been a close partner of Moscow since the 1959 revolution and remains strategically important to Russia.

In recent years, Russia has provided economic and material support to the island, reinforcing ties amid growing Western pressure.

Sources: Reuters, The New York Times, Digi24.