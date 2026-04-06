Why the crypto industry is turning to AI

Crypto bets on AI agents to finally go mainstream

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After years of struggling to win over everyday users, the crypto industry is now betting on artificial intelligence to finally go mainstream.

Supporters say the technology may have been built less for people and more for machines.

For years, using crypto has been complex, with users needing to manage passwords, wallets and fees.

Now, industry leaders argue that AI agents could handle these tasks instead.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said: “Very soon there are going to be more AI agents than humans making transactions.”

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Why it matters

Unlike traditional banking, crypto allows fast, global payments without needing approval.

This could make it useful for AI systems that need to send money automatically.

Consulting firm McKinsey estimates AI agents could handle up to $5 trillion in commerce by 2030.

Early progress

Some tools are already being built to support this idea.

One example is a system that allows AI agents to pay for services directly using crypto, without needing accounts or passwords.

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So far, millions of small transactions have been made this way, though most are still low in value.

Many crypto companies are now focusing on AI as a key part of their future.

Startups and major firms alike are developing tools to let AI agents manage payments, services and even investments.

Some believe this could lead to a new phase of the internet, where machines act as users.

Doubts remain

Not everyone is convinced the shift will happen quickly.

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Critics say the technology is still in its early stages and not yet widely used.

“A lot of people are overhyping the degree to which this is already happening,” said investor Haseeb Qureshi.

Others also point out that traditional systems like Visa and Mastercard remain dominant and are adapting to new trends.

Despite the doubts, interest in combining AI and crypto continues to grow.

Supporters believe it could reshape how money moves online, while critics warn expectations may be running ahead of reality.

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Sources: Coinbase statements, McKinsey, Forbes