Why You Should Avoid Plugging a USB Hub Into a Power Bank

Power banks are a convenient backup when devices run low on battery and no outlet is nearby.

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Power banks are a convenient backup when devices run low on battery and no outlet is nearby.

But using them incorrectly can shorten their lifespan or even create safety risks.

One common mistake is connecting accessories that draw more power than the unit can safely handle.

Hidden power limits

Power banks are designed with a maximum output level, and exceeding it can cause problems.

According to BGR, plugging a USB hub into a power bank may push it beyond that limit.

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While a hub might seem like a simple way to charge multiple devices, it effectively splits the available power. This can result in more demand than the power bank can deliver.

When that happens, the device may struggle to maintain stable output, potentially leading to performance issues or damage.

Slow charging issues

Most standard power banks deliver between 18 and 30 watts. When several devices are connected through a hub, that energy is shared, often unevenly.

As a result, devices may charge very slowly or fail to charge at all. If a device is in use while charging, it might even lose battery despite being plugged in.

This happens because the incoming power is lower than what the device consumes, especially in low-wattage situations.

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Heat and safety risks

Overdrawing a power bank can also cause it to heat up. In response, some models may reduce output or temporarily shut down to protect themselves.

Higher-quality units often include overcurrent protection, which helps regulate how much power flows through the device. This feature can prevent immediate damage.

However, cheaper or counterfeit power banks may lack these safeguards, making them more vulnerable to overheating and internal wear.

Warning signs appear

Excessive heat can damage lithium-ion batteries over time. In severe cases, it may lead to dangerous failures.

Warning signs include swelling, leaking, unusual noises, strange smells, or even smoke. These symptoms suggest the battery is under significant stress.

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Sticking to the manufacturer’s power limits and avoiding unsupported setups like USB hubs can help reduce these risks.

Sources: BGR