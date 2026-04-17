Wi-Fi myths exposed: What actually affects your internet speed at home

Wi-Fi is a core part of daily life, yet many users still rely on outdated or incorrect advice to improve their connection.

Wi-Fi is a core part of daily life, yet many users still rely on outdated or incorrect advice to improve their connection.

From router placement to expensive upgrades, common myths continue to shape how people manage their home networks.

According to BGR, misunderstanding how Wi-Fi works can lead to wasted money, slower speeds and unnecessary frustration.

Wired vs wireless confusion

One common belief is that plugging an Ethernet cable into a Wi-Fi extender or mesh node delivers full wired speeds.

In reality, BGR explains that the connection remains wireless between the router and the extender, meaning performance is still limited by the original Wi-Fi signal.

Router positioning myths

Another misconception is that pointing router antennas directly at a device will improve speed.

Wi-Fi antennas actually broadcast signals in all directions, creating a wider coverage pattern, so changing their angle rarely boosts performance for nearby devices.

Health concerns

Some people worry that Wi-Fi signals may harm the human body, often linking them to broader fears about electromagnetic radiation.

However, BGR notes that Wi-Fi uses non-ionizing radiation, which lacks the energy to damage cells under normal household conditions.

Band confusion

The older 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band is often seen as outdated, but it still plays an important role.

While slower than newer bands, it offers better range and helps reduce congestion by handling less demanding devices.

Cost misconceptions

Many assume that buying an expensive router will automatically improve internet speed.

In practice, BGR highlights that performance depends largely on the internet plan itself, and cheaper routers can often meet the needs of most households.

Sources: BGR