Your smart TV could be tracking you — here’s how to stop it

After a long day, relaxing in front of the TV may feel private. But many viewers may not realise their habits are being monitored in the background.

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After a long day, relaxing in front of the TV may feel private. But many viewers may not realise their habits are being monitored in the background.

Modern smart TVs often come with built-in tracking features.

Hidden tracking

Many devices use a system known as Automated Content Recognition (ACR), which can monitor what users are watching.

According to SupercarBlondie, this technology is designed to collect viewing data to support advertising and personalised recommendations.

Unlike streaming services, which only track activity within their platforms, ACR can detect content across multiple sources.

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Beyond streaming

This means the feature can identify what is being watched whether it is from a streaming app, live television or even external devices like Blu-ray players.

The system works by analysing audio and visual signals, allowing it to recognise content regardless of how it is accessed.

While some users accept this as part of a personalised experience, others may view it as an invasion of privacy.

How to disable it

For users who want to limit tracking, the feature can usually be turned off, although it may not be easy to find.

Different brands use different names. For example, LG labels the feature as Live Plus.

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Accessing the setting typically requires navigating through privacy or advanced system menus.

Device differences

Most major manufacturers offer a way to disable tracking.

Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung, Sony and Roku devices all include privacy controls that allow users to switch off content recognition and data collection features.

Although menu paths vary, the option is generally located under privacy or viewing data settings.

Sources: SupercarBlondie.com, PCMag