Ukraine hits $200M Russian ship nearly 1,000km away

A major Ukrainian strike has reportedly reached far beyond the usual фронт lines, hitting a strategic Russian asset.

The incident signals a widening operational reach as Kyiv targets military infrastructure deep inside Russia.

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Ukraine says it damaged a Russian military icebreaker valued at over $200 million in an attack nearly 1,000 kilometres from its territory, according to Digi24.ro, citing the Kyiv Independent. The vessel, identified as the “Pruga,” was anchored in the Baltic port of Vyborg near the Finnish border.

Images circulating on Telegram appear to show a white ship tilted on its side among other vessels in the harbour.

Strategic target

The Ukrainian General Staff said the ship served a dual purpose, functioning both as an icebreaker and a combat-capable vessel.

It was reportedly operated by the border guard service of Russia’s FSB security agency. Russian outlet Paluba estimated its value at around 18 billion rubles, equivalent to roughly $222 million.

If confirmed, the strike would mark the first known successful Ukrainian attack on a Russian military vessel in the Baltic Sea since the full-scale invasion began.

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Massive drone wave

The attack formed part of a large-scale drone operation targeting multiple regions across Russia.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it intercepted 389 Ukrainian drones across 13 regions as well as in occupied Crimea.

Despite those claims, Ukrainian officials indicated that key targets were still hit during the operation.

Wider damage

Local authorities reported civilian and infrastructure impacts following the strikes.

Leningrad region governor Alexandr Drozdenko said a residential building in central Vyborg was also struck.

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Further south, damage was reported at one of Russia’s largest gas terminals in the port of Ust-Luga, located across the Gulf of Finland.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram it would “continue to strike important enemy targets” until “the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine.”

Sources: Digi24.ro, Kyiv Independent, Paluba