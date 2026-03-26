Russia has secret camps in Balkan region to train saboteurs, report claims

European security services have increasingly warned about a rise in covert Russian operations across the continent.

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As traditional diplomatic channels have narrowed, intelligence networks are believed to be playing a bigger role in influencing events behind the scenes.

A new investigation now points to how such efforts may be organized and carried out on the ground.

Secret network uncovered

Russia set up a network of training camps in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia to prepare agents for sabotage missions, Politico reported, as cited by Digi24

Authorities in Moldova are currently investigating more than 80 suspects linked to efforts to stir unrest.

At least 20 people have been formally charged.

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Recruitment tactics

According to officials, recruits were mainly young Russian-speaking individuals.

They were reportedly lured with offers of paid trips presented as short holidays, with promised payments of up to $500.

In reality, investigators say, they were taken to camps where they received operational training.

Interior Minister Daniela Misaile-Nikitin said participants were taught how to carry out disruptive actions.

“They were recruited, taken to specially organized camps and were given tactical training, including how to break through the cordons of law enforcement,” she said.

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Training reportedly included drone use, handling incendiary devices and providing first aid.

Wider operations

After completing training, some recruits were sent for field exercises in the region.

Investigators say they practiced identifying key infrastructure and potential launch sites for operations.

Two individuals trained in the camps are suspected of involvement in sabotage acts in France and Germany.

Authorities believe the network was part of a broader effort to influence Moldova’s 2024 elections.

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The operation is thought to have been launched after Russian diplomats were expelled from several European countries following the invasion of Ukraine.

According to investigators, instructors linked to the Wagner group were involved.

Sources: Politico, Moldovan authorities, Digi24.