CIA targets Chinese officials in new recruitment video

Curiosity about what happens behind the scenes in world intelligence agencies has always sparked public interest.

People imagine secret meetings, coded messages, and quiet battles fought in the shadows. Sometimes these hidden struggles surface in surprising ways. This week, one of them appeared online in a place anyone can access.

Searching for insiders

The CIA posted a new Chinese-language video on its YouTube channel, according to 20Minutos. The message is direct. The agency is searching for potential insiders in China, especially military officers who might be willing to share information. The video presents a fictional Chinese officer who feels frustrated with his leaders. He tells viewers that those in power protect only their own interests and build their authority on lies.

The short film shows him at home with his family. It then follows him as he drives through a checkpoint in heavy rain. Later he sits at a laptop. He says he is choosing a difficult path because he wants a better future for his loved ones and for his country. Text in Chinese appears beside him, encouraging viewers to report information about senior Chinese officials and sensitive sectors.

Contact CIA

A second message asks clear questions. It invites anyone with knowledge of high-ranking Chinese leaders to come forward. It also reaches out to people in the military, intelligence work, diplomacy, economics, science, or advanced technology. The audience is told to contact the CIA securely through its hidden service on the Tor browser.

This campaign follows several videos released in 2025. John Ratcliffe said these efforts were meant to find Chinese officials willing to cooperate with the United States. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the operation political provocation.

The timing adds another layer of interest. Only days earlier, Chinese authorities removed Zhang Youxia from his position. He had been one of the most influential military figures in the China. Officials accused him of serious violations of discipline, a phrase often used to describe corruption cases.

The release of the video suggests that intelligence agencies are becoming more open about their strategies. It also shows how digital platforms now play a part in global power struggles that used to stay out of sight.