From Alcatraz to Greenland: Trump’s wildest ideas, one year in

Twelve months into Donald Trump’s second term, the U.S. presidency has been transformed beyond recognition. From dismantling the East Wing of the White House to build a grand ballroom, to launching military operations and pushing for a third term, Trump has pursued an aggressive, norm-shattering agenda.

According to the Associated Press, many of his boldest ideas, once dismissed as implausible, have either come to life or moved closer to reality.

Qatar supplies a new Air Force One, at a steep cost

Jestercine/shutterstock.com

In May, Trump accepted a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar to serve as the new Air Force One, raising eyebrows over ethics and legality.

The jet is undergoing costly upgrades in Texas, with estimates pushing toward $1 billion, more than double initial projections. Though Trump promised it would be ready in six months, completion is unlikely before 2029.

Greenland annexation no longer a joke

The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After removing Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro from power, Trump renewed calls to claim Greenland, saying the U.S. would acquire it “one way or another.” He appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy and invoked the Louisiana Purchase as precedent. Denmark, a NATO ally, has firmly rejected the idea, warning of serious geopolitical fallout.

Biden’s autopen scandal under investigation

Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

Trump’s Justice Department has launched an investigation into Joe Biden’s alleged overuse of the autopena , device that replicates signatures, to approve official documents.

While previous presidents, including Trump himself, have used the tool, a GOP-led House committee claimed Biden abused it. Critics call it a political distraction.

Alcatraz comeback, for immigrant detainees

Brookgardener / Shutterstock

Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz as a high-security prison for undocumented immigrants.

The Bureau of Prisons has already scoped out the iconic island, which closed in 1963, and is developing design plans. Critics argue the move is costly and symbolic, with unclear legal footing.

From 30 to 50 years: Trump’s mortgage experiment

Shutterstock.com

Trump floated the idea of 50-year mortgages as a solution to America’s housing affordability crisis.

While the White House backed the concept early on, actual progress has stalled. Instead, the administration has focused on buying $200 billion in mortgage bonds to push down interest rates.

The third term debate won’t go away

The White House / Wiki Commons

Despite the Constitution clearly limiting presidents to two terms, Trump keeps flirting with the idea of a third. “Am I not allowed to run? I’m not sure,” he said recently, hinting at a “constitutional move.”

His own chief of staff confirmed Trump knows he can’t legally run again, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation.

Military prisons, migrant crackdowns and Elon Musk

Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

From detaining migrants at Guantanamo to sending Elon Musk to inspect gold reserves at Fort Knox (a trip that never happened), Trump’s policies have blurred the lines between bold and bizarre.

Around 500 immigrants were held at Guantanamo this year, but costs and legal hurdles have since reduced that number significantly.

A “Middle Eastern Riviera”? Trump’s Gaza resort vision

Shareef Sarhan, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, Trump floated plans to turn the war-torn strip into a luxury tourist destination once fighting ends.

He even suggested relocating Palestinians elsewhere to make room for development. Arab nations firmly rejected the idea, and Trump has since gone quiet on the proposal.

Slashing taxes, boosting tariffs, and rewriting history

Tama2u/shutterstock.com

Trump claimed tariffs could replace the federal income tax, citing the 19th-century Gilded Age as a golden model.

His administration also promoted massive spending bills that, critics say, would require far more revenue than tariffs can deliver. Refund checks for Americans, once promised, have not materialized.

Rebranding the military, and the Kennedy Center

IAB Studio / Shutterstock

In a symbolic move, Trump signed an order proposing the renaming of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War. Meanwhile, his allies on the Kennedy Center board voted to add Trump’s name to the iconic venue, sparking lawsuits and cancelled performances. Both changes would require Congressional approval.

The Golden Dome and space-based missile defense

Shutterstock.com

Trump is pushing hard for the “Golden Dome,” a $175 billion space-based missile defense system.

Though the project is years from completion, he insists it will be operational by 2029. Defense officials say only partial capability is likely by then, but planning is underway for both ground and orbital systems.

Culture wars, collapsing Cuba, and “Rush Hour 4”

Shutterstock

From reducing childhood vaccines and slamming NFL rule changes to promising military action in Mexico and Iran, Trump’s first year has been a whirlwind.

He even persuaded Paramount to revive the “Rush Hour” franchise after a personal request, thanks in part to support from his billionaire donor network. Meanwhile, he claims Cuba is “on the verge of collapse” and urged its leaders to “make a deal before it’s too late.”