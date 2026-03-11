United States falls to 11th place in press freedom ranking

Trump has frequently criticized the media and questioned their credibility.

This atmosphere, the report suggests, has had a measurable impact on the country’s press freedom ranking.

Press freedom across the Americas has deteriorated sharply over the past year, according to a new report by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA).

The organization warns that journalists in both North and South America are facing growing pressure, threats, and restrictions.

The findings highlight a difficult climate for independent media across the region.

From political attacks to violence and censorship, the report paints a worrying picture of the state of journalism.

Donald Trump’s return leaves a mark on the U.S. media landscape

The report says press freedom in the United States has declined significantly since Donald Trump returned to power more than a year ago.

Political rhetoric and policy decisions have contributed to a more hostile environment for journalists.

A steep fall in the press freedom ranking

In the latest IAPA ranking, the United States dropped from fourth place to 11th.

The decline signals growing concern among experts who monitor media independence.

The index evaluates how well countries protect freedom of expression and journalism.

The sharp drop reflects several developments that have raised alarm within the media community.

Hundreds of layoffs at Voice of America

One factor cited in the report is the dismissal of more than 500 employees from the international public radio broadcaster Voice of America.

The move has been widely criticized by press freedom advocates.

Voice of America has long played a role in delivering independent news to global audiences.

Large-scale layoffs at such a major outlet have intensified concerns about the future of public media.

A rise in attacks against journalists

The report also notes a worrying number of attacks on journalists in the United States.

According to the findings, there were 170 incidents targeting reporters over the past year.

Such attacks range from harassment to physical aggression during news coverage.

Watchdog groups say these incidents reflect a growing hostility toward the press.

Political rhetoric fuels mistrust of the media

Donald Trump has repeatedly described journalists as “liars” and “enemies of the people.”

Such language has been widely criticized by press freedom organizations.

Experts say this rhetoric contributes to a climate of distrust and hostility toward the media.

It can also embolden attacks on reporters working in the field.

South America faces an even deeper crisis

While the United States has seen a decline, the situation in parts of South America is even more severe.

The IAPA report describes the year as one of the most difficult for journalism in the region.

Journalists have faced violence, arrests, exile, and intimidation.

In many countries, crimes against reporters still go unpunished.

Countries with no press freedom

Among the 23 countries analyzed in the study, two stand out for having no press freedom at all.

Venezuela and Nicaragua were placed at the bottom of the ranking.

According to the report, independent media in these countries face systematic repression.

Journalists often work under constant pressure from authorities.

Nations with severe restrictions

Eight additional countries were classified as places where press freedom is heavily restricted.

These include Ecuador, Bolivia, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, Cuba, and El Salvador.

In these nations, journalists frequently encounter legal threats, political pressure, or violence.

The restrictions vary, but they significantly limit independent reporting.

A difficult year for journalism

IAPA described the past year as “one of the most difficult years for journalism in the region.”

The organization pointed to murders, arbitrary arrests, and forced exile of reporters.

Impunity remains a major problem, with many crimes against journalists never solved.

The decline, the report notes, affects governments across the political spectrum.

One country stands out for protecting press freedom

Despite the negative trends, one country in the Americas achieved the highest rating.

The Dominican Republic was the only nation classified as fully guaranteeing freedom of expression.

This position highlights the country’s relatively strong protections for journalists.

It also shows that progress is still possible in the region.

Countries with relatively limited restrictions

Several other nations ranked highly despite facing some challenges.

Chile, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, Jamaica, and Panama were placed among the top performers.

In these countries, restrictions on the press remain relatively limited.

Still, the overall trend across the Americas suggests growing pressure on journalism.

What the report means for the future

The IAPA report serves as a warning about the direction of press freedom in the Western Hemisphere.

Even established democracies are not immune to declining protections for journalists.

Experts say strong institutions and public support for independent media remain essential.

Without them, the space for free and critical journalism may continue to shrink.