‘World’s hottest felon’ opens up about life after mugshot

Viral mugshot star shares reality behind sudden fame.

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A decade after his mugshot took the internet by storm, Jeremy Meeks is opening up about the reality behind his sudden rise to global attention.

The former inmate, once dubbed the “world’s hottest felon,” says the viral moment changed his life in ways he never expected.

Meeks first gained widespread attention in 2014 when his police mugshot spread rapidly online.

After his release from prison in 2016, he transitioned into a modeling career, walking in fashion shows and building a new public image.

Though the internet’s focus eventually shifted, Meeks continued working in the fashion industry and remains active today.

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Stockton, CA Police Department, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Life after fame

In the years since, Meeks has also published a memoir and taken part in charity work aimed at helping young people avoid crime.

Despite his success, he says the early days of fame were overwhelming, especially while still behind bars.

Speaking on the Inside True Crime podcast, Meeks said he initially didn’t understand what it meant to go viral.

He described how attention quickly escalated, with media outlets trying to reach him and letters arriving in huge numbers.

“I would say on the third day, that’s when just… floods and floods of letters from all over the world. I was probably getting 300 letters a day,” he said.

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According to Meeks, the volume of messages became unmanageable, including money and explicit photos sent by strangers.

Dark experiences

While the attention brought opportunities later, Meeks said it also led to difficult experiences in prison.

“Then the hate came from the correction officers,” he said.

He described chaotic courtroom scenes filled with reporters, adding: “It was like a zoo in there. I had been to court 100 times and it was never like this.”

Meeks also alleged he was mistreated by some officers during that time, though he said he did not have issues with fellow inmates.

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Looking back, Meeks said the experience was frustrating, particularly when strangers attempted to visit him, taking time away from family visits.

Sources: Inside True Crime podcast