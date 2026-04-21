45 Ukrainian children taken by Russia found in Europol hackathon

It was done in cooperation with several non-government partners and the International Criminal Court.

Europol announced in a press release on April 20 that 45 Ukrainian children who were forcibly transferred or deported by Russia have been identified through a joint open-source investigation.

The operation, held over two days in The Hague on April 16–17, brought together 40 specialists from 18 countries, along with representatives from the International Criminal Court and several NGOs.

Officials said the team compiled 45 intelligence reports containing potential leads to locate the children and uncover those responsible for their removal.

Digital trail uncovered

According to Europol, investigators gathered details on possible transport routes and individuals who may have facilitated the transfers, including orphanage staff and military units.

The probe also identified camps or facilities where children may have been taken, as well as online platforms that could hold images or clues about their identities.

Some findings suggest that certain deported children may now be connected to Russian military structures, raising further concerns among investigators.

Wider investigation effort

The initiative is part of a broader push to document alleged deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia and Belarus since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Europol said the use of digital investigative techniques allows scattered online data to be turned into actionable intelligence that can support Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv estimates that more than 19,500 children have been forcibly removed since the war began, a figure that continues to draw international alarm.

Legal scrutiny grows

Under international law, the forced transfer or deportation of children can constitute a war crime, making these cases a priority for prosecutors.

The International Criminal Court is already examining allegations linked to the removal of Ukrainian children as part of its wider war crimes investigations.

This latest operation marks the third Europol-led initiative of its kind and the second specifically focused on Ukrainian children.

20,000 children taken, Ukraine says

In March, a report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia constitutes a crime against humanity.

It is unclear how many children have been forcibly removed, but according to Ukraine, the number is almost 20,000.

In a post on X released last week, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiha, wrote that Russia is using the forcibly removed children as a bargaining chip in the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

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Sources: Europol, ICC, Ukrainian authorities, statement on X by Andriy Sybiha