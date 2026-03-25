Another country quietly moves to “take over” part of Ukraine

Attention remains fixed on the battlefield in Ukraine, but concerns are emerging over quieter developments behind the front lines.

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New claims suggest foreign involvement in occupied territories could be taking shape.

According to Ukrainian sources, early signs point to possible long-term plans beyond the war itself.

Claims emerge

Ukrainian politician Pyotr Andryuschenko has raised concerns about potential Chinese involvement in occupied areas, according to statements made in an interview with the YouTube outlet “Third World War” cited by LA.lv.

He said early agreements linked to China may already be in place.

“There is one nuance that we need to take into account. A very interesting nuance. It is at the level of exclusive information,” he said.

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Early agreements

Andryuschenko pointed to documents allegedly signed between Russian-controlled authorities and China related to quarries and equipment supplies.

“It is not yet clear how the Chinese could appear here or not, but the first documents were signed with China on quarries and equipment supplies,” he said.

He added that developments tied to these agreements have continued into recent months.

Growing links

He also referred to a recent visit by representatives of the so-called Mariupol State University to a conference in China.

According to Andryuschenko, the event focused on Beijing’s “Silk Road” initiative and included discussions on expanding Chinese influence abroad.

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The conference, he said, also touched on the possible involvement of Chinese workers in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Future concerns

While details remain unclear, Andryuschenko suggested such moves could signal broader ambitions.

“This means that China also has definite plans regarding the colonization of the occupied territories,” he said.

He added that Russia’s reported difficulties in the construction sector could open the door to Chinese development projects in these regions.

Sources: LA.LV, “Third World War” YouTube channel