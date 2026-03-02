Body double rumours resurface as ‘Putin’ meets long-time ally

Vladimir Putin has held fresh talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin, reaffirming close ties between the two countries.

But attention quickly shifted online, where long-running conspiracy theories about the Russian president’s health resurfaced once again.

Allies reaffirm ties

During the meeting in Moscow, Putin praised cooperation between Russia and Belarus and said their positions on global issues remain closely aligned.

“Our approaches to current issues on the international agenda are always close or fully aligned. We consistently strive to constructively participate in resolving global and regional problems. We work shoulder to shoulder within the CSTO, CIS, SCO, and other multilateral platforms, including the UN.”

Lukashenko, often described by critics as “Europe’s last dictator”, has remained one of the Kremlin’s most reliable allies since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin presented the meeting as further evidence of strong political and military coordination between the two neighbouring states.

Rumours return

However, social media users and conspiracy-minded commentators questioned whether the man appearing alongside Lukashenko was actually Putin.

Speculation about the Russian leader’s health has circulated for several years, frequently fuelled by unverified online claims and anonymous sources.

One of the most persistent narratives stems from a Telegram channel known as General SVR, which has previously alleged that Putin died at his Valdai residence in 2023 following serious health complications.

The channel claimed a “coup” followed his alleged death and that a replacement was installed to maintain control.

Kremlin denial

Those claims have never been substantiated. Shortly after they first appeared, the Kremlin dismissed them.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti that the report was an “absurd information canard”.

Despite the official denial, the Telegram channel continued to publish detailed assertions, including claims that medical staff were confined at the residence after Putin’s supposed death.

“The room in the presidential residence in Valdai, which was converted into an intensive care ward in which Putin died, was blocked. The doctors remained locked with the President’s corpse.”

Ongoing speculation

The anonymous source behind the channel has maintained that Russia is now being run by a collective leadership, referring to the public figure seen at official events as “Putin” while alleging he is a body double.

No evidence has been presented to support those claims, and the Russian government continues to show Putin at public meetings and international engagements.

The latest appearance with Lukashenko has once again triggered debate online, but there has been no official indication of any change in Russia’s leadership.

Sources: Express, RIA Novosti, Telegram channel General SVR.