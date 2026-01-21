Brutal target set by Ukraine’s new defence minister: 50,000 Russians per month

The statement was made during a meeting with the media and was reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Fedorov, who has only recently taken office, described the target as part of a broader strategy to put pressure on Russia’s military capabilities.

According to him, clear objectives and measurable results will shape the work of the defence ministry going forward.

Focus on results and governance

The defence minister highlighted governance and efficiency as his top priority.

Individuals and units that fail to deliver concrete results will not remain in the system, he said. The second goal, which has drawn the most attention, concerns a sharp increase in Russian losses on the battlefield.

According to Fedorov, Russian losses amounted to around 35,000 over the past month, a figure he says is based on verified material.

If this level increases further, he argued, it would have clear consequences for Russia’s ability to continue the war.

Heavy losses but differing estimates

Russia and Ukraine rarely publish official figures on their own losses.

According to Ukrainian and Western estimates, Russia’s total losses since the invasion began in 2022 have now exceeded 1.2 million, including killed, wounded and missing. These figures align with assessments from several Western intelligence services but cannot be independently verified.

Despite the heavy losses, Russia has continued to make limited territorial advances, partly by bringing in new contract soldiers.

At the same time, Ukraine is reported to be facing growing manpower shortages, particularly in the infantry holding the front line.

Pressure on both sides

In January, Fedorov said that around two million Ukrainians are suspected of avoiding mobilisation, while tens of thousands of soldiers are reportedly absent without leave.

The situation underscores the intense pressure on both sides of the front.

Fedorov took office as defence minister earlier in January after previously serving as deputy prime minister with responsibility for digital transformation.

Under his leadership, Ukraine has invested heavily in drone technology and military innovation, a focus that is now also expected to shape the work of the defence ministry.

Source: Kyiv Independent