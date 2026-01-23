Church and state blur in Russia as Putin’s rule is called “a miracle of God”

A sermon delivered in Moscow has drawn attention for its unusually strong political overtones.

Others are reading now

Remarks made by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church are now being widely discussed beyond religious circles.

Ukrainian media and officials say the language used points to a broader ideological message.

Words from the altar

Patriarch Kirill spoke during a service at a cathedral in Moscow, where he again voiced support for President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian news service TSN, the cleric referred to Putin as an “Orthodox leader.”

During the sermon, Kirill described the Russian president’s time in power as a “miracle of God.” He said Putin’s rule was made possible thanks to the “prayers of the saints,” TSN reported.

Also read

The comments were delivered publicly and in a religious setting, adding to their symbolic weight.

Political meaning

The Center for Combating Disinformation in Ukraine said the patriarch’s rhetoric goes beyond religious expression.

According to the Center, such statements are intended to give political authority a sacred character.

Kirill is accused of portraying Putin as an irreplaceable figure in Russian public life.

The Center said this approach aims to build a “cult of personality” around the president.

Also read

TSN reported that Ukrainian officials view this kind of praise as part of a broader effort to influence Russian society ideologically.

Longstanding support

Patriarch Kirill has been a consistent supporter of Vladimir Putin for years. He has also openly backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, framing the conflict in moral and spiritual terms.

In previous statements, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church urged Russians to go to war, describing the conflict as a struggle against the “forces of evil.”

Those remarks, like his latest sermon, have drawn condemnation from Ukraine and criticism from religious and political observers abroad.

Sources: TSN, Center for Combating Disinformation of Ukraine, O2.