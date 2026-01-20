Did Ukraine deceive U.S. spies? False claims fuel intelligence controversy

Allegations about secret tests and deliberate deception have stirred controversy around intelligence cooperation between Washington and Kyiv.

Others are reading now

Reports circulating online suggested a dramatic breakdown marked by covert tactics and mistrust.

A closer look, however, shows the claims rest on a misreading of a televised discussion rather than verified reporting.

Viral allegation

In recent days, social media posts claimed that Ukrainian intelligence services deliberately fed false strategic information to U.S. agencies to see whether it would be leaked to Russia.

The allegation was attributed to the French television channel LCI and spread widely after a post on X said Ukrainian intelligence passed fake data to Washington, which was then allegedly used by Russian forces.

The post included a screenshot linked to 24H Pujadas, a current affairs programme broadcast by LCI.

Also read

Fact-check response

Fact-checking website Lead Stories said the claim was false and based on a misinterpretation of comments made on French television.

According to Lead Stories, no evidence supports the idea that Ukraine intentionally supplied false intelligence to the United States as a test.

Instead, the controversy stems from a segment featuring Vincent Crouzet that focused on tensions and mistrust between Ukrainian and American intelligence agencies.

What was actually said

In the LCI broadcast from January 16, Crouzet discussed the growing role of French intelligence in supporting Ukraine.

The segment followed remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France now provides around two-thirds of Ukraine’s intelligence support.

Also read

Crouzet said this development reflected a rupture between Ukrainian and American intelligence services, arguing that Kyiv had reduced intelligence sharing with Washington due to concerns about leaks to Moscow.

Break in trust

According to Crouzet, the loss of trust dates back to February 28, 2025, following what he described as an “Oval Office incident.”

He said Ukrainian officials, including then SBU head Vasyl Maliuk and military intelligence chief Kirilo Budanov, decided to stop sharing sensitive information with U.S. partners because of suspected leaks.

The comments referred to a halt or reduction in intelligence exchange, not to the deliberate transmission of false information.

Sources: Digi24, Lead Stories, LCI