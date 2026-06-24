Authorities are already turning to forced enlistment.

When a massive conflict drags on for years, the initial rush of volunteers eventually dries up.

Leaders try to mask the personnel gaps with cash bonuses and quiet fixes. But eventually, the empty barracks become impossible to hide.

A steep decline

A sharp drop in military sign-ups is causing severe headaches for commanders in Moscow. New data reveals a massive collapse in Russian contract recruitment, with numbers falling by roughly a third this spring.

Independent media outlets Verstka and Vazhnye Istorii published these findings on Monday. To expose the crisis, journalists reviewed internal budget records and interviewed dozens of government officials.

Frontline units are completely running on empty. According to the joint investigation cited by United24Media, some formations currently operate at just 30 to 40 percent of their normal strength.

This massive manpower shortfall leaves the Kremlin with very few attractive options. They must rely on coercion, recruit foreign fighters, or risk fierce political blowback by calling a full national draft.

Fake jobs and bribes

Regional governments are desperately trying to fill the expanding gaps. Recruiters now offer record-high signing bonuses to tempt hesitant men into putting on a uniform.

When money fails, officials frequently resort to outright deception. The investigation noted that recruiters disguise dangerous frontline deployments as safe support roles, advertising open positions for truck drivers and security guards.

Quality is dropping alongside the overall numbers. Recruiters told the journalists that new arrivals are increasingly pulled straight from prisons and detention centers.

“Everything is stably terrible with us; few people are coming, and even fewer are motivated,” a source inside the Moscow mayor’s office told Verstka.

Forced into uniform

The capital city is seeing the steep decline firsthand. Moscow sent 1,708 contract soldiers to the front in April and 1,378 in May, a massive drop compared to the same time last year.

Out on the battlefield, the manpower crisis is directly stalling military progress. Russia is currently making its weakest territorial gains in years.

“We have no people here; the fools willing to go for money have run out,” a serving soldier explained to Verstka. “So it’s either mobilization or a deal with loss of face.”

Authorities are already turning to forced enlistment. Police set up checkpoints in the city of Penza during mid-June to detain eligible men and pressure them into signing military contracts.

Meanwhile, the casualties continue to mount. Ukraine’s General Staff reported that total Russian personnel losses have reached roughly 1,395,790 since the full-scale invasion began.

Sources: Verstka, Vazhnye Istorii, Ukraine’s General Staff, United24Media