Expert predicts dire future for Putin: “He’ll jump out of the window”

Just twelve months ago, many influential predicted a decisive military triumph.

When a nation goes to war, the heavy costs eventually ripple back to its wealthiest citizens.

The people funding the machine often start asking quiet questions when the profits dry up.

And right now, one particular leader might be feeling that pressure from his inner circle.

Shifting the mood

The mood among Russia’s richest business figures is taking a dark turn. Just twelve months ago, many influential oligarchs openly predicted a swift and decisive military triumph.

Now, that early confidence is fading fast. The heavy financial burdens and structural costs of the ongoing conflict are finally hitting home for the elite.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna recently shared his thoughts on this dramatic shift. He told the German newspaper RND according to O2 that the Russian upper class is growing deeply skeptical about the war.

A grim prediction

This mounting pressure could force the Russian president to rethink his overall strategy. The Daily Mail reported the Estonian official outlining two very different futures for the Kremlin boss.

Tsahkna suggested the leader might start serious peace talks if he chooses to act rationally. But the minister also offered a much darker alternative for the isolated president.

“It’s equally likely that one day he’ll jump out of a window with his family. After all, such things happen in Russia,” the Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

Striking the fuel

A major reason for this elite panic is the sustained damage to the country’s energy grid. Ukrainian forces have sharply ramped up their strikes on key infrastructure.

These strategic hits are causing severe fuel shortages. In several regions, desperate drivers now face hours-long queues just to fill their tanks at local gas stations.

The statistics reveal a massive escalation in the aerial campaign. Russian oil refineries have taken at least 194 direct hits this year alone.

That represents an eleven-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Also, up to 15 tankers from the shadow fleet have faced attacks in recent days.

The border threat

Despite the ongoing chaos, the Estonian minister poured cold water on fears of a wider European conflict. He told a German portal that a Russian strike on NATO territory seems highly unlikely.

“I believe a large-scale invasion in the coming weeks is out of the question. Russia lacks the resources for such a move,” Tsahkna explained.

However, he warned western allies to stay alert. “Russia remains a dangerous country, and provocations are always possible,” he added in his assessment.

Sources: Daily Mail, RND, o2.pl