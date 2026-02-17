Foreigners shun Russia: New arrivals drop threefold after invasion

The number of foreigners moving to Russia under a state resettlement programme has fallen dramatically since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Others are reading now

Official data indicate a steady decline over the past four years.

Three times lower

In 2025, around 26,700 people relocated to Russia under the government’s “compatriots” programme, according to Interior Ministry figures analysed by Vedomosti.

That represents a drop of nearly 16% compared with 2024.

The figure is almost three times lower than in 2021, the year before the full-scale war, when 78,500 people moved to Russia under the same scheme.

Steady decline

The downward trend has been visible each year since the invasion. In 2022, 64,800 people moved to Russia under the programme.

Also read

The number fell to 45,100 in 2023 and 31,700 in 2024.

The 2025 total marks the lowest annual figure since 2010, when about 13,000 people relocated.

Most arrivals last year came from Kazakhstan, accounting for roughly 35% of the total. Kyrgyzstan followed with nearly 11%, while Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Armenia each contributed between 8% and 10%.

Programme details

The resettlement initiative, launched in 2007, aims to support demographic growth and regional development.

It is open to former Soviet citizens, emigrants from the RSFSR and their family members.

Also read

Participants are eligible for an accelerated citizenship process, typically within nine to twelve months.

Under standard rules, applicants must live in Russia for at least five years before seeking citizenship.

Since its introduction, more than 1.2 million people have relocated to Russia under the programme.

War impact

Russian lawmakers and analysts say the war in Ukraine has influenced migration decisions.

Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, acknowledged that the conflict has affected interest in moving to Russia.

Also read

Stanislav Pritchin of the Russian Academy of Sciences said residents of CIS countries are concerned about sanctions, travel restrictions and the broader economic environment.

He suggested migration could stabilise if geopolitical tensions ease.

Sources: Vedomosti, Digi24.