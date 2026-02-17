Putin’s mouthpiece says German should be ‘destroyed’: “Everything that comes out of Munich is filth”

Tensions between Moscow and European capitals flared again after incendiary remarks aired on Russian state television.

A prominent Kremlin-aligned broadcaster delivered a tirade that has drawn sharp attention amid ongoing security concerns across Europe.

An attack on Munich

The Daily Express reported that Vladimir Solovyov, a leading pro-Kremlin presenter, issued threats against German political figures and the city of Munich during his programme Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

Speaking during a discussion about the Munich Security Conference, Solovyov said:

“The Munich Conference has demonstrated, once again, that the city of Munich should probably be destroyed, because everything that comes out of Munich brings utter filth.”

Targeting Germany

During the broadcast, Solovyov went further, naming senior German politicians.

“These people are sick with war. Scholz should be destroyed. Merz should be destroyed. Wadephul should be destroyed. Annalena Baerbock should be destroyed. These words sound frightening, don’t they.”

The comments were made in reference to Germany’s political leadership, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

Conference backdrop

The remarks followed speeches at the Munich Security Conference, where Western leaders addressed Russia’s war in Ukraine and Europe’s defence posture.

According to the Daily Express, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told attendees that Europe must be prepared to strengthen its military capabilities in response to growing threats.

He said leaders must recognise that “Russia has proved its appetite for aggression” and warned that peace and stability cannot be taken for granted.

Sources: Daily Express