He was injured fighting for Russia: Ukraine finds Filipino soldier abandoned to die alone

The discovery was made in eastern Ukraine, where intense fighting continues.

Ukrainian forces say they have identified the body of a foreign national killed while fighting for Russia.

Details emerging from the scene shed light on how foreign recruits are used on the front lines.

Identity revealed

Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the deceased was John Patrick, a Filipino citizen who had joined Russian forces.

According to the intelligence service, he served in the 9th Assault Company of the 3rd Battalion within Russia’s 283rd Regiment.

His body was found near the settlement of Novoselivka Kramatorska in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials said the identification was confirmed through documents recovered at the site.

Patrick was one of a growing number of foreigners recruited to fight on Russia’s side in Ukraine.

What was found

When Ukrainian forces recovered the body, they found a weapon, ammunition and personal items.

Among them was a handwritten note listing his unit number and contact details for his commanding officer.

Ukrainian military intelligence said Patrick did not speak either Russian or Ukrainian. The note was likely intended to help identify him if something happened.

Officials shared images of the recovered items as part of their disclosure.

Sent to the front

According to documents found on him, Patrick had undergone only a week of training in Russia before being deployed.

He was then sent directly to frontline positions in Donetsk.

Ukrainian intelligence said Patrick was wounded during fighting.

Despite this, Russian forces allegedly did not evacuate him or provide medical assistance.

He later died alone in a wooded area, according to the Ukrainian account.

Pattern of neglect

Ukrainian officials said Patrick’s case reflects a broader pattern in how Russia treats foreign mercenaries.

They described such fighters as being used as expendable manpower with little concern for their survival.

“This treatment of mercenaries by the Russian military is not uncommon,” Ukrainian military intelligence said in its statement.

Previous reports have accused Russian units of abandoning wounded foreign recruits during combat.

Warning to foreigners

Ukraine has repeatedly warned foreign nationals against joining Russian military operations.

Officials say Russian recruiters are especially active in parts of Asia and Africa.

They reportedly promise high wages and cover travel costs to Russia.

Once recruits arrive, Ukrainian authorities say, many find themselves drafted into combat units with no real choice or ability to refuse deployment.

Sources: Ukrainian Military Intelligence, O2