Is Putin’s army in trouble? Guerrillas reveal command shake-up plans

A sense of unease is spreading through Russia’s naval command in the south.

Repeated Ukrainian strikes have raised fresh questions about leadership and security.

Behind the scenes, preparations for a significant personnel change may already be under way.

Pressure builds

Russian authorities are considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, according to information cited by obozrevatel.com from partisans linked to the Atesh movement.

The reports say Moscow has grown increasingly frustrated by successful Ukrainian attacks on fleet bases, ships and related infrastructure.

General Sergei Pinchuk is said to have lost the confidence of senior officials.

His alleged replacement would be Vice Admiral Ildar Akhmersov, currently the fleet’s deputy commander.

Atesh claims the possible dismissal is linked to repeated failures to protect key naval assets.

Security failures

According to the guerrilla group, the planned change stems from “systemic failures in ensuring the security of bases and ships, as well as extremely low effectiveness in combating Ukrainian unmanned boats.”

Ukrainian forces have relied heavily on maritime drones to strike Russian positions in the Black Sea.

These attacks have damaged vessels and disrupted operations at several bases.

The group argues that Russian defenses have reacted too slowly, leaving ships and infrastructure exposed.

Signals from Moscow

Atesh also pointed to a recent visit by senior figures from Moscow to the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Novorossiysk.

Such trips, the group said, often indicate internal reviews and looming personnel decisions.

The visit has been interpreted by the partisans as a sign that dissatisfaction within the Russian military leadership has reached a critical level.

Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor fleet officials have publicly commented on the reports.

Role of partisans

Atesh describes itself as a Ukrainian-Tatar partisan group operating against Russian targets in occupied and rear areas.

It claims to have played a role in attacks on the Black Sea Fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion.

“Since 2022, we have been systematically conducting reconnaissance of Black Sea Fleet ships, repair facilities, military units, and naval bases in Crimea and Novorossiysk. Our information helps the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy this fleet,” the group said.

Rising toll

Obozrevatel.com reported that at least eight successful Ukrainian attacks using unmanned boats have hit Black Sea Fleet facilities over the past six months.

Targets reportedly included Sevastopol and other bases in Crimea.

Atesh said poor security and delayed responses were documented in internal Russian reports.

“These facts were reflected in internal reports, after which the issue of a change of command was raised to a higher level,” the group said.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, Atesh, O2.