Is Ukraine being deceived by Russia and the US? Former ambassador warns of hidden risks

Diplomatic negotiations to end wars often unfold behind closed doors.

For the public, only fragments of these discussions usually emerge.

In Ukraine’s case, the lack of clarity around talks involving Russia and the United States has raised concerns among former senior officials about what may be happening out of sight.

Concerns over transparency

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valery Chaly has warned that Ukrainian citizens may not be receiving full information about ongoing negotiations involving Russia.

According to Chaly, the danger lies not in individual clauses of potential agreements, but in how much is being withheld from public scrutiny.

He stressed that secrecy itself can become a risk when society is asked to trust outcomes it cannot fully evaluate.

Question of sovereignty

At the core of any negotiations, Chaly said, is the issue of Ukraine’s independence as a negotiating party.

“The main question is whether Ukraine will remain an independent party, or whether the dialogue will continue only under pressure,” Chaly emphasized.

He warned that talks conducted under external influence could undermine Ukraine’s position, regardless of how they are presented.

Promises and wording

Chaly noted that the public is being promised what are described as complete security guarantees from the United States, along with financial assistance potentially amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars.

However, he cautioned that diplomatic language can conceal unresolved or controversial elements, particularly regarding territorial issues.

According to the former ambassador, references to what he called the “Anchorage formula” are often obscured, even as discussions reportedly continue in Moscow.

Risk of public rejection

This lack of clarity, Chaly argued, creates a serious threat if agreements are reached without transparent terms.

“Such negotiations currently resemble a ‘pig in a poke’, where the content of the agreements is unclear and expectations are based on abstract promises,” said Chaly.

He warned that even options negotiators may consider acceptable could ultimately be rejected by Ukrainian society.

