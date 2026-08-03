Just 40 kilometers from Ukraine: Putin’s ally is building new air assault brigade

The troops are scheduled to move into their new permanent base in 2027.

Russia’s longtime ally Belarus is building a brand-new elite military unit. Known as the 37th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the group falls directly under the country’s Special Operations Forces.

According to Belarusian news outlet Zerkalo, military commanders have already recruited key officers and called up initial personnel for duty. The machinery is moving fast behind the scenes.

Military officials have already organized the first battalion for the new brigade. Throughout 2026, planners intend to add a second battalion alongside artillery, air defense, and specialized reconnaissance units to complete the force.

“It will be stationed not far from Gomel. We have already begun forming the military units, and one battalion has been formed. This year, we are forming another battalion, combat-support units, artillery, air defense units, and reconnaissance units,” Special Operations Forces commander Aliaksandr Ilyukevich said in February on state broadcaster VoenTV, according to Zerkalo.

Closer to danger

The new brigade will sit near the city of Gomel, just 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Troops are scheduled to move into their permanent base by 2027.

This marks a clear expansion for the nation’s military layout. Belarus currently operates three similar elite formations, which are stationed in Vitebsk, Brest, and near the capital city of Minsk.

Building the needed setup has taken years. Funding for a garrison and firing range near Gomel runs through 2028, according to the International Strategic Action Network for Security. Reports from January 2026 also showed work near the Yakimauka railway stop.

According to United24 Media, the political leadership in Belarus has openly acknowledged the strategic shifts taking place along the perimeter.

On July 22, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he directed special forces to scatter along the southern border. Still, he insisted the action aims to boost security rather than start an attack.

“De facto annexed” by Russia

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia has “de facto annexed” Belarus, turning the neighboring ally into an extension of Russia, at least militarily.

In March, the think tank cited reports of Russia planning to deploy four ground stations meant to control drone strikes on Ukraine to Belarus.

Additional reports at the time suggested that Russia also planned to deploy an unspecified number of Belarusian troops to the occupied Ukrainian regions.