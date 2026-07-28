Kremlin insiders reveal Putin’s security service wants to invoke martial law

This legal mechanism grants the state sweeping powers, including total censorship and the outright cancellation of future elections.

Governments often try to maintain a peaceful illusion during long conflicts.

But as battlefield realities drag on, those comfortable facades eventually crack under the immense financial and human costs.

Now, whispers of a sweeping domestic crackdown are growing louder.

Preparing for control

Russian authorities might implement martial law following the State Duma elections this September. Senior officials across federal and regional government branches have quietly discussed the severe move behind closed doors.

According to the independent news outlet Verstka cited by Onet, figures within the security services strongly back the shift. They argue it is time to stop deceiving the public and place the entire society on a war footing.

One anonymous official laid out the grim reality. “The situation in the country is becoming increasingly serious, and without drastic measures, it may be impossible to control it,” the source told Verstka.

Taking extreme measures

A presidential decree would trigger indefinite martial law across the nation. This legal mechanism grants the state sweeping powers, including total censorship and the outright cancellation of future elections.

It also allows the government to seize private property for military use and force citizens to work in defense factories. The Moscow Times reported that a major battlefield defeat or a continued drop in recruitment could spark these steps.

Financial restrictions are reportedly on the table as well. Officials have discussed banning strategic workers from leaving the country and tightening strict currency rules.

Perhaps most alarmingly, regional sources told Verstka the state might forcibly convert private bank savings into war bonds. This extreme measure would help plug a massive budget deficit that reached nearly six trillion rubles early this year.

Fearing public anger

Signs of preparation are already visible in recent legal tweaks. The Institute for the Study of War pointed to new amendments regarding the Rosgvardiya, Russia’s internal military force.

The draft rules direct the guards to secure facilities specifically during periods of martial law or mass mobilization. Analysts note the Kremlin expects intense public pushback if ordinary citizens are suddenly drafted to fight.

European officials also see an autumn mobilization as highly likely. According to The Washington Post, steep frontline casualty rates are forcing Moscow into a tight corner.

Experts told the American newspaper that Vladimir Putin faces a stark choice. He must either radically escalate domestic control to feed the war machine, or freeze the conflict to save a buckling economy.

Sources: Verstka, The Moscow Times, Onet, Institute for the Study of War, The Washington Post