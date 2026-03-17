Moscow feels impact of war after unusual drone assault

A series of drone attacks briefly brought the war into Moscow’s airspace over the weekend, an area that has largely avoided sustained strikes since the invasion began. The timing, with diplomacy stalled, adds another layer of uncertainty. For many residents, it was an unusual moment. And a noisy one.

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Compared with near-daily strikes closer to Ukraine’s borders, incidents around Moscow have been sporadic. That’s why this episode stands out.

Russian officials said air defenses were activated repeatedly as waves of drones moved toward the capital from different directions.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, cites Digi24, that interception systems were working almost continuously, while the Defense Ministry reported numerous drones shot down overnight across the wider region.

People living in suburbs south and west of the city reported hearing explosions during the night. Authorities said there were no confirmed casualties or serious damage. Ukraine has not commented publicly.

Travel disruptions

Air traffic was among the first areas affected. Several major Moscow airports restricted operations, allowing flights only under special coordination for safety, the Romanian outlet reported.

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Some residents also reported difficulty accessing Telegram without VPN tools, according to The Moscow Times. It is not clear if that was directly linked to the security response, but the disruption appeared at the same time.

The repeated strikes point to a growing ability to reach deeper into Russian territory. Whether that changes the broader military picture is still an open question, at least for now.

Talks on pause

There is little movement on negotiations. A planned round of talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States has been delayed, The Moscow Times reports, as attention shifts to tensions in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “American negotiators have other priorities right now,” and added that no new meeting had been scheduled. He also said, “[Trump] is adamantly insisting that Zelensky sign a deal. These statements would suggest that the Ukrainian side is the main obstacle slowing down the peace process.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped Washington would “not turn its back on the question of the war in Ukraine.”

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For now, the attacks underline something simple: the distance between the front line and the capital is no longer what it once was.

Sources: Digi24, The Moscow Times