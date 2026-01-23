NATO responds with fighter jets as Putin’s bombers patrol Baltic

Russia’s long-range aviation fleet remains a key component of its military signaling, particularly during moments of diplomatic strain.

Strategic bombers such as the Tu-22M3 are designed for extended patrols and are capable of carrying conventional or nuclear payloads, making their flights closely watched by NATO forces.

Such aircraft are regularly used to project power beyond Russia’s borders.

Bombers over Baltic

Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers carried out what Moscow described as a “scheduled” patrol over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

The aircraft were escorted by Russian Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets.

NATO aircraft were scrambled to monitor the flight.

Russia’s defence ministry acknowledged, saying foreign fighters accompanied the bombers at certain stages of their route.

The patrol took place close to several NATO member states and coincided with diplomatic activity involving Moscow and Washington.

Talks without compromise

Nearly four hours of talks between Vladimir Putin and Trump’s envoys ended without any sign of a breakthrough.

According to the Kremlin, Russia ruled out ending the war in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to surrender the Donbas region.

Trilateral face-to-face talks involving Russian, Ukrainian and US officials are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

Putin aide Yury Ushakov said Russia remained interested in a diplomatic solution, but warned that military objectives would continue to be pursued if territorial demands were not met.

Source: Express