Not just accusations anymore: Ukraine has “irrefutable evidence” of Russia helping Iran

The Ukrainian president also said, they have clear information”, Russia is planning to expand its drone operations.

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Russia and Iran have strong military cooperation.

It was Iranian-designed Shahed drones that were primarily used by Russia in the early stages of the war in Ukraine (before Russia started producing its own, using largely the same design).

Since Iran was attacked by the US and Israel, Russia has been accused of providing Tehran with intelligence on US targets.

So far, it has only been that—accusations. But according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin can no longer credibly deny helping the regime in Iran.

Intelligence claims grow

Zelensky said on March 23 that Ukraine has “irrefutable evidence” that Russia continues to pass intelligence to Iran.

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He made the statement after meeting with the country’s military intelligence chief, Oleh Ivashchenko.

In a Telegram post summarizing the briefing, Zelensky said, “Russia is utilizing its own capabilities in radio-technical and electronic intelligence, as well as some intelligence shared by partners in the Middle East.”

Neither Moscow nor Tehran had responded publicly to the claim at the time of reporting.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Zelenskyy has not presented any public evidence supporting them.

Battlefield narratives

Separately, Zelensky said Russian intelligence appears to “constantly” overstate battlefield successes.

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He added that such claims are being used in negotiations, citing assessments from Ukraine’s military intelligence.

The comments reflect ongoing information battles alongside the military conflict.

Drone plans expand

Zelensky also said Ukraine has “clear information” suggesting Russia plans to expand its drone operations. According to Ivashchenko’s briefing, new ground control stations for long-range drones may be deployed in occupied Ukrainian territories and at four sites in Belarus.

The president did not outline what impact these deployments could have, but said he had instructed officials to share the intelligence with Western allies.

Sources: POLITICO, Washington Post, BBC, Reuters, CNN, statements by Volodymyr Zelensky