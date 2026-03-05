“Putin appeared unaware” Secret footage fuels illness speculation

In Russia, even short clips can trigger a wave of speculation.

Rumors about leaders’ health can spread fast in wartime, especially when official information is scarce and every appearance is scrutinized.

A new video moment has now set off fresh talk about what is happening behind Kremlin walls.

Door crack footage

Britain’s Express reports that a brief video filmed through a crack in a Kremlin door appears to show Vladimir Putin looking “haggard” and “jowly” as he met Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

State TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin filmed the encounter, but one commentator asked: “Won’t he be punished for showing the haggard president like this?”

Another observer noted: “Putin appeared unaware he was being watched.”

Zarubin said the pair shared tea and discussed “difficult and sensitive issues” amid tensions linked to the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Doctor claims resurface

The Express report also points to renewed claims that, shortly before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin disappeared from view for weeks and was allegedly accompanied by a specialist described as a “cancer doctor.”

Independent outlet The Insider reported that a doctor said to be linked to Putin’s medical care went on a “long assignment” and checked in only briefly once a week.

Dmitry Sukharev, cited in the report, said:

“According to what sources told us, after the New Year in 2022 Selivanov went on a long assignment and made contact only once a week for 10–15 minutes.”

He added: “Judging by what my interlocutors suggest, he was likely somewhere with Putin in some protected location where there was no communication. Where exactly they were and what was actually happening during those days, even those months, is not entirely clear.”

Kremlin denies illness

The Kremlin has repeatedly insisted that Putin is in good health, the Express report notes, despite years of speculation about possible medical issues.

The same reporting references past claims about cosmetic treatments and wider allegations of serious illness, while noting that evidence and timelines remain disputed.

The Express also included a list of symptoms associated with thyroid cancer, including a thick nodule in the thyroid area, hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, neck and throat pain, enlarged lymph nodes, a dry cough and a scratchy feeling in the throat or behind the sternum.

Sources: The Express; The Insider.