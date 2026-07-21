Putin claims Russia retook Crimea road — but even his own bloggers says it’s fake

Not everyone in Moscow is buying the official story.

When supply lines break, life on the ground can quickly spin out of control.

Moving food, fuel, and military gear across vast contested territories is a high-stakes gamble where every kilometer presents a target.

A critical stretch of road has now become the focal point of fierce claims and bitter doubts.

Reclaiming the road

Yevgen Balytskyi, the Kremlin-installed official in Zaporizhzhia, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow’s forces have restored full control over a vital land bridge. The route in question is the R-280 highway, an essential transit artery connecting Rostov-on-Don to occupied Crimea.

According to UA NEWS, Balytskyi asserted during the televised meeting that Ukrainian drone strikes along the highway have dropped off significantly.

He claimed military units are using upgraded air defense systems alongside new protective tactics to safeguard moving convoys.

Ukrainian strikes had effectively choked off the road earlier in the summer. But Balytskyi insisted to the Russian leader that transport trucks can now pass safely once again.

Doubts from military bloggers

Not everyone in Moscow is buying the official story. The popular Russian war channel Two Majors mocked the governor’s reassuring report with sharp sarcasm.

Commentators on the channel suggested Balytskyi should prove his claims himself. They challenged the official to personally lead a convoy of fuel tankers down the highway to demonstrate that the route is actually secure.

That skepticism reflects reality on the ground.

Military reports indicate Ukrainian forces hit 240 transport trucks along the land bridge during the first week of July alone, averaging around 34 hits per day.

That marks a sharp increase from June, when Ukrainian operators targeted roughly 20 vehicles daily. Over the course of that month, strikes damaged or destroyed about 600 trucks, including 80 fuel tankers.

Hardship on the peninsula

The constant pressure on transport networks has triggered widespread problems across the Crimean peninsula. Local residents report frequent power cuts, soaring prices, and severe fuel shortages that leave pumps empty.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency on the peninsula, prompting the Russian Red Cross to build up extra emergency humanitarian supplies.

Meanwhile, officials have announced new limits on mobile communications and internet services to manage the crisis.

While Kremlin officials paint a confident picture in Moscow, the reality for people on the ground remains deeply uncertain. The battle over supply lines continues to exact a heavy toll on daily life.

Sources: UA NEWS