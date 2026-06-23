Trump threatens NATO again: ‘We might do it’

The threat comes after several European nations declined to back his war against Iran.

International alliances usually rely on a simple promise to have each other’s backs when trouble starts.

But when a major military operation kicks off, decades-old friendships can suddenly crack under the pressure.

Now, one global leader is warning his partners that protection is no longer guaranteed.

A fractured global alliance

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to NATO member states on Monday. He suggested he would refuse to defend European countries if they ask for American assistance.

The threat comes directly after several European nations declined to back his recent military operation against Iran. Trump made his intense frustrations known during a meeting with reporters inside the Oval Office.

He singled out two major allies by name before expanding his criticism to the entire defence bloc. “Italy behaved very badly. Germany behaved very badly. NATO was not with us,” the president said, according to Digi24.

This public dressing down highlights a growing divide between Washington and its traditional partners. The rift over Middle Eastern military strategy is now threatening the core promise of mutual defense.

Dollars for defense

Funding for international security has long been a sore point for the American leader. He firmly believes the United States carries too much of the financial weight to keep the world safe.

The lack of European support regarding Iran pushed those financial grievances back into the spotlight. Trump expressed total disbelief that countries relying on American funding would refuse a direct request for backup.

“We spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year defending them from Russia, and then they tell us, ‘We’d rather not help you.’ How stupid of you to say something like that!” Trump stated, as quoted by Digi24.

High stakes in Turkey

The American leader made it clear that Europe’s refusal could have serious consequences down the line. He hinted that the United States might simply adopt the exact same attitude during a future crisis.

“Because we can tell them that too if we want to, and we might,” Trump warned the press pool in Washington.

These harsh remarks set a tense stage for the diplomatic calendar. World leaders must now prepare for a highly anticipated summit this summer under the shadow of these threats.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Turkey in July. There, he will meet with the leaders of the 32 NATO member nations to discuss the future of their fracturing alliance.

Sources: Digi24