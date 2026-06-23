Radical Russian Z-bloggers turn on Putin’s war machine

When an autocracy tightly controls the narrative, what people say in public is rarely what they whisper in private.

For years, one strict perspective has dominated the airwaves regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

But beneath the surface of official unity, unexpected voices are beginning to challenge the status quo.

Bubbling under pressure

Growing tension and deep dissatisfaction are becoming highly visible inside the Russian internal information space. This friction is even spreading among the radical “Z-bloggers” who usually champion the military.

Andis Kudors analyzed these shifting attitudes during a broadcast of the TV24 program “Current Affairs on the Hostilities in Ukraine”. He is a prominent foreign policy researcher and lecturer at the University of Latvia acording to LA.lv.

For months, these pro-Kremlin commentators focused their anger entirely on the high-ranking military leadership. They routinely blasted commanders for failing to make rapid progress on the battlefield.

Demanding quicker results

These hardline internet personalities initially demanded more aggressive actions and a swift victory. Now, their messaging is taking a much more complicated and critical turn.

Kudors noted that increasingly harsh rhetoric is emerging within this digital environment. These online analysts are actively questioning the core war strategy, even though they still support the invasion itself.

Publicly breaking ranks remains incredibly dangerous under the current political system. Some of these vocal commentators have already faced strict crackdowns, while others have seen their channels restricted by the state.

Because of these extreme risks, the expert emphasizes that the authorities might be intentionally guiding the outrage. The state often weaponizes internal criticism for its own domestic political goals.

An unexpected word

Despite the danger, a massive shift in language is underway across the country. A specific term is starting to slip into the public discourse after years of total censorship.

Kudors explained that the word “peace” has been appearing more and more frequently in the public space. Hearing this phrase represents a major departure from the rigid official talking points of previous years.

Whether this linguistic shift signals genuine fatigue or a calculated political maneuver remains to be seen. Still, the cracks in the monolithic state narrative are getting harder to hide.

Sources: LA.LV