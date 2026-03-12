Melania Trump criticized after promoting film during war

Melania Trump faces backlash after promoting documentary during Middle East tensions.

Others are reading now

On March 10, Melania Trump shared a post celebrating the success of her documentary film, Melania.

In the message, she shared an image claiming the documentary was the number one movie on Prime Video worldwide.

However, some social media users questioned the claim, suggesting the film may only have reached the top spot on the streaming platform in the United States rather than globally.

Online criticism

The timing of the post sparked criticism from some users who felt it was inappropriate given the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Several commenters accused the First Lady of focusing on promoting her own project while the United States remains involved in a major international conflict.

Also read

“Gross. She doesn’t deserve a documentary. I will never watch it,” one user wrote in response to the post.

Another commenter added: “Can you believe this is what the so called First Lady’s biggest issue is in a time of war?”

Heated responses

Other social media users also expressed frustration in the replies.

“I’m not asking you to HELP de-escalate tensions, find a compromise, visit families but maybe at least you could be keeping your husband from destructing the world!?” one person wrote.

Another commenter said: “Seriously? This is what you post? Something about yourself ? With everything happening now and the chaos caused by your dearly beloved?”

Also read

Support from fans

Despite the criticism, the post also received support from some viewers who said they enjoyed the documentary.

“I loved how they captured your more private personality. How funny, charismatic and easy going. Loved every minute,” one supporter commented.

Another wrote: “Watched it at the theater and saw it again today on Amazon. Stunning, iconic, classy Melania!”

Others also praised the film, with one viewer writing: “LOVED this documentary! Thank you!”

Sources: Social media posts, Prime Video rankings, Unilad