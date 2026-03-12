Zelensky issues chilling warning to Putin: “We know how it ended for Hitler”

Zelensky also questioned whether Western countries are prepared for a large-scale conventional conflict

The war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East and increasing military cooperation between countries such as Russia and Iran have raised fears of a wider international confrontation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently spoke about these risks in an interview with Irish journalist and influencer Caolan Robertson, outlining what he sees as the biggest threats to global security.

Russia and Iran drone threat

Zelensky warned that cooperation between Russia and Iran in the production of attack drones is becoming a major danger for global stability.

According to the Ukrainian president, components found in drones used in attacks across the Middle East indicate that Russia is playing a direct role in supplying technology.

“My intelligence showed me a picture that said ‘Made in Russia’,” Zelensky said.

He added that these systems are now being used in attacks on other countries in the region as well as against American forces.

Possible Russian troops in Iran

Zelensky also suggested that Russia could eventually send troops to support Iran if the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

“Given the situation, only one question arises: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops?” he said.

“The same could happen in Iran. Russia could send troops there.”

The Ukrainian president warned that the current escalation could lead to a much larger conflict if it is not stopped.

“This is the biggest risk the world is facing right now,” Zelensky said.

“If the war in the Middle East is not stopped, it could lead to a long or even global war. I don’t see any short-term deals. If it doesn’t stop by the fall, it could turn into a long war.”

West not ready for ground war

“Technically, only a few countries in Europe are not prepared. The Germans are acting very quickly, but that is not enough,” he said.

“A world war is not just about drones and missiles. It will involve ground forces, offensive movements and a lot of casualties. No one has the experience of ground forces like we do.”

Russian propaganda

The Ukrainian leader also warned that Russia continues to wage a global information campaign alongside its military operations.

According to Zelensky, Moscow uses cultural events, sports and international platforms to promote its narrative and influence public opinion abroad.

Zelensky also said he believes the outcome of the war will ultimately bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s rule.

“We know how it ended for Hitler. We understand how it will end for Putin,” the president said.

He added that he believes Russia’s current path will lead to a tragic outcome for its leadership and people.

Sources: LA.LV, Ukrainska Pravda.