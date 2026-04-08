Putin eyes Iran playbook — could he take the world hostage?

Russia and Iran have significantly deepened their military cooperation.

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Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Tehran has supplied Moscow with Shahed drones, while Russia has reportedly expanded its support through technology sharing and intelligence cooperation.

This growing alignment has turned the two countries into closely linked strategic partners, each learning from the other’s tactics and approach on the global stage.

Admiration for Tehran

Russia has expressed strong support for Iran’s conduct during its recent confrontation with the United States and its allies, according to reporting by the Daily Express.

Speaking on Russian state television, lawmaker Andrey Kartapolov said Moscow should study how Tehran handled the situation.

“We should really draw conclusions based on what is currently happening over Iran and around Iran,” he said.

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He added: “Personally, I can’t feel anything towards all Iranian people, other than the deepest respect towards Iran’s leadership, towards its armed forces.”

Strategic lessons

Kartapolov highlighted Iran’s ability to withstand pressure from what he described as the world’s strongest military power.

“First and foremost the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are fighting very respectably,” he said.

“They’re fighting against the strongest army in the world, they’re fighting against the richest country in the world and they are fighting successfully.”

Economic leverage

The Kremlin is believed to be closely examining Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, which has contributed to oil supply shortages.

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Russian officials appear interested in how such actions can influence global markets and exert pressure on adversaries.

Kartapolov suggested Russia should better understand the methods used, noting that “a lot of lies [are] on the surface.”

Military positioning

He also indicated that Russia could benefit from concealing the true extent of its military capabilities.

“Trump keeps boasting that he destroyed Iran’s navy. He probably doesn’t know that we could clue him in,” Kartapolov said.

He added that Iran’s naval forces remain more complex than publicly perceived.

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Hidden capabilities

Kartapolov argued that Russia should develop protected underground facilities to store strategic reserves, including weapons and equipment.

This, he said, would ensure readiness in the event of major strikes from adversaries.

He concluded by stating that, regardless of the outcome of ongoing conflicts, “Russia is the civilisation that will save everyone”

What are Putin’s options?

Russia has several levers it could use to exert pressure on the global economy.

It controls the Northern Sea Route, an Arctic shipping lane Moscow is developing as an alternative trade corridor between Asia and Europe.

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It also remains a key player in Baltic exports, with oil shipments passing through narrow passages such as the Danish Straits, making them vulnerable to disruption.

Beyond shipping, Russia holds influence over critical supply chains.

It is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil, gas, and refined fuels, and plays a major role in global grain and fertilizer markets.

Any disruption to these flows has the potential to push up energy and food prices worldwide, amplifying economic pressure far beyond the region.

Sources: Daily Express, Russian state television