Putin humiliated as Russian troops surrender to Ukrainian robot – thinking it was human

Technology is increasingly shaping how modern wars are fought.

Others are reading now

On the front lines in Ukraine, unmanned systems are now being used not only for reconnaissance and logistics but also in direct combat situations.

These robotic platforms allow troops to engage the enemy while reducing risks to human soldiers.

In some cases, the machines themselves have even convinced opposing forces to surrender.

Robot on the frontline

During a mission near the town of Hulyaipole, Russian soldiers surrendered after coming under machine-gun fire from what they believed was an enemy fighter.

According to Ukrainian forces, the weapon was actually being operated from a robotic ground combat platform.

Also read

“Whoever fired the machine gun at them was enough for them to make the right decision,” said Mengel, head of the combat training group of the 131st Reconnaissance Battalion.

The Russian troops reportedly did not realise the fire was coming from a fully armed robotic combat system.

Growing role of machines

The robotic platforms used by Ukrainian forces are capable of carrying heavy loads and travelling long distances across difficult terrain.

Some versions can transport up to 500 kilograms of equipment and operate for tens of kilometres.

Their roles on the battlefield continue to expand, including logistical support, evacuations and delivering drones to forward positions without exposing soldiers to danger.

Also read

Tactical surprise

Ukrainian troops say the robots are often deployed alongside infantry patrols.

This combination can surprise enemy forces, forcing them either to retreat or surrender when confronted with unexpected firepower.

“Behind this robotic complex were our soldiers, who directly took control of the combatants and took them into captivity,” Mengel added.

Capturing prisoners

Ukrainian units say capturing enemy soldiers is an important part of their operations.

Prisoners can later be used in exchanges for Ukrainian servicemen held in Russian captivity.

Also read

“We have teams operating on foot, conducting reconnaissance and search missions in settlements where the enemy had managed to infiltrate and establish positions due to their tactics,” the battalion commander explained.

According to Ukrainian troops, the use of robotic systems in these missions reduces risks to their own forces while increasing the chances of capturing enemy fighters.

Sources: Ziare.com