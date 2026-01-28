Putin propagandist claims Russia could attack Europe ‘without fear of US retaliation’

Russia’s war against Ukraine has reshaped Europe’s security landscape, fuelling the largest conflict on the continent since World War Two.

As fighting drags on, the confrontation has expanded beyond the battlefield into diplomacy, media, and threats aimed at the wider West.

Russian state television has increasingly echoed this escalation in tone, with commentators openly discussing scenarios that reach far beyond Ukraine.

Threatening rhetoric

Russian state television host Vladimir Solovyov warned about the possibility of a wider war in Europe while suggesting Russia could act without fear of consequences from the United States.

According to reporting by the Express, Solovyov said Russia could “choose to strike any part of Europe” and claimed that “the Americans won’t retaliate.”

Solovyov, a long-time supporter of President Vladimir Putin, argued that Europe would be left to face Russia alone.

He presented what he described as a weakening transatlantic alliance as a strategic opening for Moscow.

Blaming the West

During the broadcast, Solovyov accused Western leaders of provoking Russia by continuing to support Ukraine.

He also referred to Kyiv as a “dead city,” a claim contradicted by the continued functioning of Ukraine’s capital.

The Express noted that Solovyov framed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a response to outside pressure, despite the conflict beginning with Moscow’s decision to launch what it initially described as a brief “special military operation.”

Alliance doubts

The comments come amid growing debate over the reliability of the United States as a security guarantor for Europe.

Recent remarks by US President Donald Trump have fuelled concerns in European capitals about Washington’s long-term commitment to NATO.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump said: “I know we’ll come to [NATO’s] rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they’ll come to ours.”

Political fallout

Trump also sparked anger after claiming NATO soldiers had “stayed a little off the frontlines” in Afghanistan.

The statement prompted criticism from allied nations whose troops fought and died alongside US forces.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the comments “insulting and frankly appalling.”

Trump later said British troops were “among the greatest of all warriors,” though he did not issue a formal apology.

Sources: Express, World Economic Forum, Ladbible