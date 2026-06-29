Putin’s $120 million superyacht flees safe harbor with military escort

Military trackers pay close attention when a floating palace suddenly leaves a safe harbor.

Luxury vessels of that size rarely cross international waters in total secrecy.

The stakes get even higher when the suspected owner happens to run a massive global superpower.

Out of the shadows

A massive luxury yacht linked to Vladimir Putin just made a very rare public journey. The 80-meter ship passed directly through Danish territorial waters on its way out of the Baltic Sea. It is currently steaming straight for the cold waters of the North Sea.

Danish public broadcaster DR broke the news of the rare naval movement on Monday. The massive vessel, known as Graceful, sailed past the Great Belt late Sunday night.

By Monday afternoon, the ship had safely rounded Cape Skagen. Reporters immediately noted the heavy secrecy surrounding the huge boat. The ship was operating completely off the grid.

“The voyage is unusual. Graceful has had its AIS transmitter turned off since August 30, 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” the Danish broadcaster reported.

A heavy escort

The floating palace did not travel completely alone. Satellite images published by DR showed two Russian Navy warships actively protecting the luxury vessel.

A destroyer and a patrol boat flanked the yacht during the entire trip. Naturally, Western military units watched the armed convoy very closely.

Both the German and Danish navies aggressively trailed the Russian ships. The Danish naval command confirmed to journalists that they routinely monitor all foreign military movements near their shores.

Floating luxury

According to Forbes magazine, the $120 million yacht belongs directly to the Russian president. Spotters spent the last few years watching it hide safely near St. Petersburg.

Right now, nobody outside the Kremlin knows exactly who is sailing on board. The final destination of the heavily guarded ship remains a total mystery.

We do know the boat is incredibly luxurious inside. The Berlingske newspaper, citing Business Insider, reported on massive upgrade plans uncovered by associates of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Those leaked blueprints revealed a staggering level of comfort. The floating fortress features a private landing strip, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, and multiple marble bathrooms.

Sources: DR, Forbes, Berlingske, Business Insider