Scared Putin hires more guards and retreats to bunkers

Ten top generals at the defense ministry just received their own elite protection details.

When a leader senses danger lurking in the shadows, the circle of trust shrinks fast. Security teams grow larger and carry heavier weapons. Watching those physical changes unfold gives the world a clear view into a deeply paranoid mindset.

Expanding the inner circle

Vladimir Putin is rapidly boosting the numbers within the Federal Protective Service. This specific unit operates as the ultimate shield for the most powerful figures in the Russian government.

A new legal draft reveals plans to expand the central staff from 785 members to 812 by early July. Wiorstka originally reported the document, and The Moscow Times shared the findings.

Before the invasion began, that specific department employed just 725 people. The president is now increasing the roster for the fourth time since the conflict started.

Curiously, this latest staffing bump breaks a long-standing pattern. For the first time in over a decade, officials are altering the numbers right in the middle of the calendar year.

Looking over his shoulder

The sudden hiring spree points to deep anxiety within the Kremlin. According to the Financial Times, the Russian leader has grown incredibly fearful of a sudden drone strike or a coordinated internal coup.

Those concerns reportedly skyrocketed recently following a major geopolitical shock overseas.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by American forces deeply rattled the administration.

To reduce his exposure, Putin now tightly limits his travel schedule. He also demands extreme background checks for any visitors permitted inside the compound.

Even basic foreign trips now resemble heavy military operations. When he visited Kazakhstan in May, his motorcade featured a helicopter, an electronic warfare vehicle, and an armored car equipped with a roof gunner.

Hiding in the bunkers

The fear extends far beyond simple travel precautions. The Financial Times reports that the president and his family no longer spend time at their traditional estates in Valdai and Moscow.

Instead, the family has retreated into reinforced underground shelters. Sources told the newspaper that they currently spend their days in bunkers located in the Krasnodar region.

The extra security blanket is also covering more military brass. Ten top generals at the defense ministry just received their own elite protection details.

This new VIP list includes three deputies working under Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff. Previously, Gerasimov was the sole military commander to enjoy that specific level of state protection.

That old policy completely changed after Ukrainian intelligence agents launched a string of targeted assassination attempts against top officers.

Sources: Wiorstka, The Moscow Times, Financial Times