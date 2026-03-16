Putin’s aging tankers raise fears of oil disaster near UK waters

A growing number of vessels have been linked to so-called “shadow fleets”.

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This is networks of ships used to transport oil while avoiding international oversight.

These fleets typically rely on older tankers operating under complex ownership structures, often sailing under different flags and switching off tracking systems to avoid detection.

The ships are frequently used to move sanctioned oil across global waters.

Tankers near Britain

Concerns are now growing about the presence of Russia’s shadow fleet close to British waters.

According to Express, dozens of tankers linked to Moscow’s sanctions-evasion network have sailed near the UK coastline over the past year.

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Experts warn that many of these vessels are decades old and could pose serious risks if something goes wrong at sea.

Old ships at sea

According to the newspaper, Russia has been using older oil tankers to transport fossil fuels while avoiding sanctions.

Many of these vessels are around 20 years old and are used to quietly move Russian oil to buyers around the world.

More than 90 such tankers have reportedly passed near the British coastline in the past year.

Their presence has raised concerns that a serious accident could occur close to UK waters.

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“Environmental time bomb”

Maritime specialists warn that the condition of these vessels could make them particularly dangerous.

Saleem Khan, chief data officer at maritime intelligence company Pole Star Global, said older ships face increased structural risks.

After two decades at sea, vessels can suffer from metal fatigue, corrosion and weakening hull structures.

“The Russian shadow fleet is a ticking environmental time bomb. The question isn’t if there will be a catastrophic spill, it’s when,” Khan said.

Sanctions and risks

Most ships believed to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet are already under Western sanctions.

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However, investigators say some vessels linked to these covert operations may be as old as 27 years.

Major international oil companies generally avoid operating tankers older than 15 years, while vessels older than 25 years are not allowed to access British ports for safety reasons.

Oil trade continues

Despite sanctions, large volumes of Russian oil are still transported through global waters.

Pole Star Global estimates that about £6.8 billion worth of Russian oil passed through UK coastal or international waters over the past year.

Globally, Russia reportedly earned around £174 billion from fossil fuel exports in 2025.

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Pressure on the fleet

Western governments have taken steps to disrupt the shadow fleet.

Several vessels have been seized by authorities in operations across the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean.

The United Kingdom has largely focused on monitoring insurance compliance, though British forces did assist in the seizure of the tanker Marinera earlier this year.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said efforts to target the fleet will continue.

“As we enter the fifth year of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, we’re stepping up the pressure on Putin by choking off the funds that fuel his invasion and targeting shadow fleet vessels.”

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Sources: Daily Express, The i newspaper, Pole Star Global