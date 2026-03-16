Putin’s fears grow as he rebuilds Black Sea palace with bunker

World leaders have long relied on heavily protected residences and secret locations to ensure their safety.

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In Russia, presidential retreats are often surrounded by strict security and advanced defence systems.

But new reports suggest Vladimir Putin is going even further, reinforcing one of his most famous seaside residences with new security measures.

Palace reconstruction

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly rebuilding a historic residence in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi amid growing concerns about his safety.

According to the Daily Express, the project involves a major reconstruction of the Bocharov Ruchey complex, a residence historically used by Soviet and Russian leaders.

Reports suggest the previous version of the complex was demolished and rebuilt after it was no longer considered secure enough following Ukrainian drone attacks.

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The site is now undergoing a large security overhaul, including the installation of underground bunkers beneath the compound.

Security lockdown

Investigative outlets Proekt and Agentsvo reported that the rebuilt residence will be surrounded by a wide security perimeter.

Leaked plans indicate a “lockdown zone” covering around 1.2 square miles in parts of Sochi.

The restrictions are reportedly enforced by Russia’s Federal Protective Service, the agency responsible for guarding the president.

A source told Proekt: “A Putin acquaintance confirmed to Proekt that the president is truly afraid to fly south.”

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Strict restrictions

The proposed rules would ban drones, shooting clubs, paintball venues and other activities involving replica weapons near the residence.

Additional restrictions reportedly include limits on helicopter landing pads, vehicle repair workshops, livestock, landfills and large banners.

Security measures are also expected to extend into nearby coastal waters.

Fishing vessels and leisure boats would be banned from operating close to the residence.

Historic residence

Observers say the scale of the planned security zone is unusually large compared with previous residences used by Russian or Soviet leaders.

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The Sochi complex is separate from another property linked to Putin, a vast palace near Gelendzhik on the Black Sea that has previously drawn international attention.

Putin is believed to spend time at some of his residences with Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast widely reported to be his partner, along with their two young sons.

The Bocharov Ruchey residence also has historical significance.

Built during the Soviet era, it was originally commissioned by Joseph Stalin and later completed under Nikita Khrushchev.

In 2013, it hosted talks between Putin and then British prime minister David Cameron.

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Sources: Daily Express, Proekt, Agentsvo