Did Putin secretly help Iran’s wounded leader? Reports point to Moscow surgery

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly played a role in sheltering partners facing instability in their own countries.

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One of the most prominent examples is former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after his government collapsed and rebel forces took control of Damascus in 2024.

Assad, long considered one of the Kremlin’s closest allies in the Middle East, was granted refuge in Moscow.

Now, new reports suggest another leader may have turned to Russia for help.

Injury confirmed

Iran has confirmed that its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded, according to WP. But officials have provided very little information about his current condition.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Corriere della Sera that the leader had been injured but was recovering.

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“He is wounded, but he feels fine. I don’t know when he will make his first speech,” Baghaei said.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet appeared publicly since assuming the country’s highest political and religious position.

Questions about health

His absence from public view has sparked speculation about the seriousness of his injuries.

According to reports, Khamenei was wounded during Israeli-American airstrikes.

US President Donald Trump also raised doubts about the Iranian leader’s condition in an interview with NBC News, suggesting there are questions surrounding his health.

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Since taking power, Khamenei has not delivered a public address, which has further fueled speculation.

Reports of Moscow treatment

The Kuwaiti news agency Al-Jarida reported that Khamenei may have been transported to Russia for medical treatment.

According to the report, Vladimir Putin allegedly offered assistance after the Iranian leader was injured.

“After being injured during joint US-Israeli attacks, Mojtaba Khamenei was secretly transported to Moscow and underwent surgery there. He is currently reportedly still in Russia,” the agency reported.

Leadership change

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, became Iran’s supreme leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

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His father was reportedly killed during the first day of US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Since the leadership transition on March 8, uncertainty surrounding the new leader’s health has continued to dominate international reporting.

Sources: WP, Al-Jarida, Corriere della Sera, NBC News