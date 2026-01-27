Putin’s forces get new transport as electric scooters hit the frontline

Small, unconventional vehicles are increasingly appearing close to the front lines of the war.

Others are reading now

Russia’s largest small-arms manufacturer is now adding a new category of equipment to that mix, betting on silence and mobility rather than armor.

Electric delivery

Kalashnikov Concern has supplied Russian forces with a batch of electric motorcycles and scooters designed for use near active combat zones.

According to United24 Media, the delivery includes Izh-Enduro electric motorcycles and Izh-ScootWay scooters, each paired with a universal trailer.

The manufacturer said the vehicles are already being used in combat areas.

Each trailer can carry up to 200 kilograms, allowing troops to move ammunition and equipment where larger vehicles struggle.

Also read

Designed for terrain

Defense Blog reported that the platforms are intended for areas where rough terrain, limited visibility or noise restrictions make conventional transport impractical.

Kalashnikov positions the vehicles for short-range resupply, courier duties and movement in contested zones.

Low acoustic output is a central feature.

Electric propulsion reduces noise, which is seen as critical when operating close to the line of contact.

Development process

Kalashnikov said work on the electric platforms began in 2025 at its prototyping center.

Also read

The project was described as an internal initiative that drew on feedback from potential users.

During development, engineers reinforced mounting points, added a quick-release trailer hitch and adjusted loading ergonomics.

The goal, according to the company, was to reduce preparation time in field conditions.

Performance details

Defense Blog noted that both vehicles can reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

They are built for off-road use and harsh climates, with a stated operating range of around 100 kilometers on a single charge, depending on terrain and payload.

Also read

Kalashnikov highlighted maneuverability and a limited acoustic signature as key advantages over traditional light vehicles.

Two platforms

The Izh-Enduro weighs about 100 kilograms and uses a lithium-ion battery. It is designed for a single rider and can tow a trailer across uneven ground.

The Izh-ScootWay is a larger, two-person platform with extended suspension travel.

It can carry a driver, a passenger and cargo weighing up to 300 kilograms combined, while offering a similar range.

Kalashnikov said production is limited and focused on special orders.

Also read

The number of vehicles delivered and the specific units receiving them were not disclosed, citing operational security.

Sources: United24 Media, WP.