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Putin’s own lawmaker admits Russia is “fighting for its survival”

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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He warns that the final outcome of the war will decide whether the nation survives in its present form.

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Nations locked in prolonged conflicts often reach moments where political rhetoric scales up dramatically.

Political figures begin framing ongoing battles not just as strategic disputes, but as ultimate tests of national survival.

A senior politician in Moscow has now escalated that exact narrative, warning that his country faces total destruction if it fails to win.

Stakes are high

A high-ranking Russian lawmaker claims the nation is currently fighting for its very existence in Ukraine. State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy delivered the grim assessment during a high-level roundtable discussion focused on global challenges.

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According to state news agency TASS, Tolstoy argued that the military campaign remains the only way to safeguard national freedom. He insisted that troops on the ground are defending “the ability to make its own decisions” for future generations of citizens.

His forceful comments highlight how top figures in Moscow continue to frame the war in absolute terms. The deputy speaker insisted that there is simply no room left for retreat or hesitation on the battlefield.

“Unfortunately, history has left us no other way to fight for this than with weapons in our hands. That is why the stakes are so high. This leaves no opportunity to stop or lose momentum,” Tolstoy said during the discussion.

No going back

Tolstoy went even further, warning that the final outcome of the war will decide whether the nation survives in its present form. In his view, anything short of victory could cause the state to collapse entirely.

“The question is whether Russia will survive in the form in which it exists today, or whether it will cease to exist at all. That is how we see it,” Tolstoy said, as reported by TASS.

The politician also stressed that internal political divisions must be put aside while the conflict continues. He called on citizens across the country to unite behind the president and secure a decisive victory, regardless of the sacrifices required.

“The reality we face today leaves us no choice. We must see this through to the end, whatever the cost,” Tolstoy concluded at the event.

Sources: TASS

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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