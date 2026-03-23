Putin’s top diplomat slams US ‘power grab’: “They desire to dominate”

Russia and Iran have gone from enemies to partners.

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For centuries, their relationship has swung between conflict and cooperation, shaped by power, politics and shared interests.

Now, that alliance is back in focus.

Strong criticism

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sharply criticised the United States over its actions in the Middle East, according to WP.

Speaking about the current situation, he described it as “extremely dangerous” and warned of long-term consequences.

“The consequences of the actions of the Americans and Israelis are very disturbing and they will be grappling with them for a very long time,” he said.

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‘Desire to dominate’

Lavrov accused Washington of pursuing global control over energy resources.

“The actions of the Americans are a clear expression of their desire to dominate the energy sector around the world,” he stated.

His comments come amid growing tensions linked to the ongoing war involving Iran.

Broader context

Russia itself has long sought influence over global energy markets.

Through state-controlled companies and large-scale projects such as gas pipelines, Moscow has aimed to expand its role as a major supplier, particularly to Europe.

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This strategy has often been seen as a way to increase geopolitical leverage.

War escalation

The criticism comes as fighting in the Middle East continues to intensify.

According to US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper, American forces have struck around 8,000 targets in Iran since the conflict began.

He said operations have focused on missile systems, drones and naval capabilities.

Sources: Onet, PAP, WP