Putin’s troops hid $50M air defense in trees: “We find it and destroy it”

Russia is already feeling the squeeze from sanctions and the soaring cost of war.

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Billions are being spent to keep its military machine running and now another expensive loss shows just how costly that effort has become.

Precision strike

Ukrainian drone operators have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in the occupied Luhansk region, according to Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces cited by United24Media.

Video released on March 31 shows the moment the system was hit after being located in a wooded area.

The unit said the launcher had been hidden among trees in an attempt to avoid detection.

“The enemy hides its equipment in forested areas, but it won’t stay hidden. We find it and destroy it. The operation was carried out jointly with a deep-strike unit,” the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

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The operation was conducted in coordination with a specialized unit capable of striking targets deep behind Russian lines.

High-value target

The Buk-M3 is one of Russia’s more advanced air defense systems, designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles and other aerial threats.

Introduced in 2016, it is an upgraded version of the Soviet-era Buk system and plays a key role in protecting ground forces.

Each Buk-M3 launcher is estimated to cost between $40 million and $50 million, making its destruction both financially and strategically significant.

Removing such systems can weaken air defense coverage and create opportunities for further strikes.

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Sources: Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, United24Media.